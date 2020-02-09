Prime Minister Appoints Commissioner For Domestic Violence But Admits Pervasive Maltese Problem ‘Is Difficult To Address’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has appointed a Commissioner for Domestic Violence, with the pervasive issue under the microscope yet again after the horrific murder of a mother of two.

Speaking to One Radio, Abela revealed that Audrey Friggieri would be appointed to the role, praising her experience in the sector.

“Domestic violence is a long-standing problem in Malta. I’ve seen it myself in my work as a lawyer. Unfortunately, it is difficult to address because it happens behind closed doors, inside people’s homes. The hardest thing do is for victims to speak up. It can be humiliating for the victims, and we need to address that.”

“And what happens when the aggressor simply can’t accept that they’re in the wrong, it makes it more difficult,” Abela said.

Friggieri, a University lecturer in the Faculty of Social Wellbeing, is currently pursuing a doctorate, having graduated in family psychotherapy and mastered in adult education.

While Abela conceded that the domestic violence problem might be challenging to address, he insisted that the country needed to act.

The new commissioner will hope to address the issue. The commissioner will fall under the Ministry for Justice, Equality, and Good Governance.

Domestic violence was thrust to the forefront of national debate after a 34-year-old mother of two died following a brutal knife attack by her former partner, who has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Official figures show that there were over 1,300 reported cases of domestic violence in Malta in 2019. However, just 12 people were found guilty and sent to prison for the crime during the first nine months of the same year.