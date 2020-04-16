د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Prime Minister And Front Liners Break Into Applause During Heartfelt Moment Of Solidarity Outside Qormi Clinic

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Healthcare workers and Malta’s Prime Minister shared a moment of support today as they broke into applause and spoke about the challenges they are facing during the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne spoke to primary care workers in a number of health clinics around Malta, including Abela’s hometown of Qormi.

The meetings were held outside of the centre as a precaution and gave Abela a firsthand chance to speak to the front liners combating the spread of the virus in Malta. 

Abela gave thanks to the workers and praised those workers who remained inside the clinic and waved to him from the balconies as they held banners with messages for the Maltese people.

‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ could be read on their banners.

The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister urged the Maltese public to heed the health workers’ calls during this challenging time.

Share this story to show your solidarity with Malta’s front liners.

READ NEXT: Plans Underway To See How Malta’s Courts And Tribunals Will Reopen In A Post-COVID Restrictions World

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK