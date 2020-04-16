Prime Minister And Front Liners Break Into Applause During Heartfelt Moment Of Solidarity Outside Qormi Clinic
Healthcare workers and Malta’s Prime Minister shared a moment of support today as they broke into applause and spoke about the challenges they are facing during the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne spoke to primary care workers in a number of health clinics around Malta, including Abela’s hometown of Qormi.
The meetings were held outside of the centre as a precaution and gave Abela a firsthand chance to speak to the front liners combating the spread of the virus in Malta.
Abela gave thanks to the workers and praised those workers who remained inside the clinic and waved to him from the balconies as they held banners with messages for the Maltese people.
‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ could be read on their banners.
The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister urged the Maltese public to heed the health workers’ calls during this challenging time.