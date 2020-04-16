Prime Minister And Front Liners Break Into Applause During Heartfelt Moment Of Solidarity Outside Qormi Clinic

Healthcare workers and Malta’s Prime Minister shared a moment of support today as they broke into applause and spoke about the challenges they are facing during the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne spoke to primary care workers in a number of health clinics around Malta, including Abela’s hometown of Qormi.

The meetings were held outside of the centre as a precaution and gave Abela a firsthand chance to speak to the front liners combating the spread of the virus in Malta.