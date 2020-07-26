Prime Minister Again Pledges Malta Will Pass Crucial Moneyval Test

Prime Minister Robert Abela has once again promised that Malta will pass a crucial upcoming money laundering regime test by the Council of Europe institution Moneyval.

“Some people are practically rubbing their hands in glee that Malta could fail this crucial test, but we will pass it, just as we had the credentials to implement rule of law reforms,” Abela told a general conference of the Labour Party.

“I will face you once again next June with concrete results in hand.”

He said Moneyval’s concerns with Malta’s money laundering regime are rooted in problems left behind by the last PN administration in 2012.

“Obviously, the administration back then was perfectly comfortable doing nothing but we have the credentials and the courage to reform. We know where we want to go and the results will speak for themselves.”