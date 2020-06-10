Prime Minister Adamant EU Will Foot Part Of Bill For Floating Migrant Detention Centre Despite Bloc Saying It Won’t

Prime Minister Robert Abela remains adamant that the EU will foot the bill for the €12,000-a-day makeshift floating migrant detention centre despite the European Commission saying it won’t.

Speaking at a press conference, Abela maintained that discussions were underway to ensure the EU at least pay part if not all of the expense. He also stressed that funds on asylum seekers should be increased in other areas to help Malta deal with the crisis effectively.

Yesterday, an EU spokesperson told Times of Malta that the mission “did not quantify the amount that would be needed to cover such costs”.

“We found the request not eligible for support. While EU migration funding can finance the provision of such supplies to the persons on board a vessel, all legal conditions must be met,” the spokesperson said.

Around 425 asylum seekers were left floating on four harbour cruise ships owned by Captain Morgan and Supreme Cruises for 40 days after Malta closed its ports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A diplomatic standoff between Malta and the EU ensued, with the government dishing out €12,000 a day (€3,000 per ship) in direct orders to the private operators.

Abela has been reluctant to provide an actual figure on the amount spent. Costs keeping them onboard could be in excess of €450,000.

Migration emerged as a significant issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond the harbour cruise flotilla, Malta’s Armed Forces could potentially face charges in Italy for refusing to rescue 101 asylum seekers in Maltese waters and reportedly turning them away at gunpoint with enough fuel and the coordinates to reach Italy.

Abela has recently struck an agreement between Malta and Libya to tackle the migration crisis in the Mediterranean. The deal will see the creation of two new co-ordination centres in both countries.

