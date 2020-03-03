Prime Minister Abela Says He Will Not Tolerate Impunity In Construction Sector After Fatal Collapse, But Insists Laws And Institutions Are Working

Prime Minister Robert Abela promised that his government will no longer tolerate the rampant impunity within the construction industry. However, he insisted that laws, regulations, and institutions were working, despite the death of Miriam Pace.

“I am giving my word that I will no longer tolerate this of sense of impunity. We can never close our eyes to this issue again,” he said

“The civil code was able to regulate the industry. It’s the abuse and principles of respect which must be followed. Draconian measures must be introduced if people do not take responsibility,” he continued.

Speaking in parliament, Abela revealed that he was a personal friend of Miriam’s family before going onto say that “anyone who failed in any way must shoulder responsibility”. However, Abela was reluctant to name names.

Abela insisted that reforms that were introduced last year following the collapse of three buildings had worked, but later said that a revision was in order.

“When it comes to enforcement, much more needs to be done,” he said.

While refraining from commenting on the case, he said it was simply unacceptable that the site’s architect was also a shareholder in the development, adding that it created an apparent conflict of interest between professionals and private interests.

He then called on the Chamber of Architects to shoulder their responsibility in the case, calling on them to make a clear distinction between the roles.

“Every politician has the duty to help the vulnerable and the everyday citizens,” he said.