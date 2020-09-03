Priest Charged Over Four-Year Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old, But He Insists Allegations Are Blackmail

A priest in Malta has been charged with defiling a 15-year old girl that he had a four year sexual relationship with. However, he is insisting that it all forms part of a blackmail plot.

The priest, who is 40 years old and must remain unnamed due to court order, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police Inspector Joseph Busuttil told the court that the sexual relationship allegedly began sometime in in June 2017 when the girl was still 15 years old. The victim is now 19 years old. The pair engaged in a sexual activities but there was no intercourse.

The case was flagged by the Church’s Safeguarding Commission after the victim told them she began a consensual relationship at 15.

Wearing a black suit and collar in court, the priest insisted he was not guilty, with his lawyers claiming this was all part of a blackmail plot.

Magistrate Demicoli upheld a request for bail against a €1,000 deposit and a €7,000 personal guarantee.

