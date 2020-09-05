Priest Accused Of Having A Sexual Relationship With Minor Temporarily Barred From Religious Duties

A Maltese priest charged with defiling a 15-year-old girl has been suspended from performing any religious duties while the case faces court.

This means that the 40-year old priest, who cannot be identified due to a court order, cannot celebrate mass or perform any sacraments, according to a church spokesperson.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and insisted that it all forms part of a blackmail plot.

The sexual relationship allegedly began in June 2017, when the girl was 15 and lasted four years. The pair allegedly engaged in sexual activities but not intercourse.

Police inspector Joseph Busuttil said the case was flagged by the church’s Safeguarding Commission after the woman spoke out.

Magistrate Demicoli upheld a request for bail against a €1,000 deposit and a €7,000 personal guarantee.

If you know any alleged abuse, you can report to police on info@safeguarding.mt.

Pictured Left: The Curia, Floriana by church.mt