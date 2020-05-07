President Says San Anton Garden Animals Not His Responsibility After Starvation Reports

The Office of President George Vella has said it isn’t responsible for the upkeep of San Anton Gardens following reports that animals there could be starving to death.

“With reference to comments on social media about the protection of animals at the San Anton public gardens, the President’s Office would like to clarify that the administration and management of this garden doesn’t fall under its responsibility but under the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection and under the Environmental Landscapes Consortium,” the Office of the President told Lovin Malta.

Earlier today, animal activist Alison Bezzina warned animals at San Anton Gardens, which has been closed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, could have been left to starve to death.

She said cat feeders were initially denied entry but, after pressure, the park’s management granted access to one feeder for just 15 minutes a day.

“It soon transpired that 15 minutes was not enough to get the job done; firstly because the garden is huge and the cats are in different areas, but also because during feeding time the feeders were being surrounded by peacocks, ducks, pigeons and other birds, who seemed desperate for food and almost attacking the feeder,” she said.

Attard residents have warned peacocks are regularly escaping from the gardens and suspect they could be foraging for food. Meanwhile, Bezzina warned two swans died under mysterious circumstances and one seems to be missing.

Animal Welfare officials and the Commissioner for Animal Rights have both conducted investigations in recent weeks but found nothing untoward.