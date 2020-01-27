President George Vella To Address Anti-Abortion ‘Manifestation’ In St John’s Co-Cathedral

Malta’s President is set to address an anti-abortion event in St John’s Co-Cathedral this Sunday, 2nd of February.

The event, which is being organised by the Malta Unborn Child Platform, includes a mass by Auxiliary Bishop Joe Galea Curmi in the Cathedral at 11am following a march from the entrance to Valletta to the Co-Cathedral.

Following the mass, a “manifestation in favour of life” will take place at noon in the Cathedral’s Oratory, which features some of Italian artist Caravaggio’s best works including The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist.

A number of pro-life groups, as well as President George Vella, will be addressing the event, which is open to the public.

This is the first time that Vella will be addressing this event – indeed, it is the first time a sitting President addresses an event of this kind.

Other speakers include Paul Vincenti from Gift of Life Network, Miriam Sciberras from Malta Life Network, Lydia Debono, the director of the Joseph Debono Home in Gozo, and a married couple.

Vella has made his stance against abortion very clear, as do most of Malta’s leaders including Prime Minister Robert Abela, though it is believed that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat may be focusing his efforts on pushing through the right over the coming years, though this hasn’t been confirmed by him yet.

The Malta Unborn Child Platform is supported by the Cana Movement.