President Explains Need For Second L-Istrina Fundraiser As COVID-19 Sees Low Number Of Charitable Donations

President George Vella has explained his decision to host a second L-Istrina marathon, which includes the need for fundraising during these difficult times.

“Were it not for COVID-19, Rockestra would now be held, a very popular event which would raise a substantial amount of donations to help thousands of people in need,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, the president’s office announced that Rocketstra 2020 would not take place in light of Malta’s COVID-19 situation.

The musical event, which attracts thousands of people annually, would raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund which takes care of cancer patients, people with special needs and many more.

However, the cancellation of the concerns means that the MCCFF risks losing on some much-needed donations this year.

“This year, those donations were lost,” the president continued. “We cannot risk leaving these people alone and helpless.”

In lieu of the cancellation, the president’s office has announced a second, national telethon fundraiser known as L-Istrina, which will take place on September 20th.

However, the sudden decision to host a second L-Istrina telethon did not bode well with the Dar Bjorn Project, which was set to have its own fundraiser a week after, but has since cancelled due to being overshadowed by the president’s event.

“This is not a race or a competition, but a wonderful national week-long exercise of solidarity, in which different philanthropic organizations are all doing their part for the benefit of society. One does not go against the other,” President Vella said.

