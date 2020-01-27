د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Pregnant Women And Unaccompanied Children Amongst 407 Migrants Rescued As More Malta Arrivals Expected

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Hundreds of migrants, including women and children, were rescued from rubber boats in the Mediterranean last night, with it a total of 407 survivors counted aboard the Ocean Viking in less than 72 hours.

While 47 of those migrants were brought to Malta yesterday by the Armed Forces of Malta, more arrivals are expected, with additional reports stating that 97 were brought in just this morning.

 

The humanitarian ship, Ocean Viking, run jointly by organizations SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has rescued over 400 migrants who were coming from Libya over the past three days.

According to SOS Méditerranée, the migrants were “extremely weak and soaked in petrol” and included pregnant women and children.

Many of the migrants were rescued in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone and were discovered in overcrowded rubber dinghies and wooden boats.

It is believed that a segment of the migrants are fleeing Libya due to the country’s ongoing civil war.

The Ocean Viking has conducted five nighttime operations in less than 72 hours.

In one of the operations, 32 unaccompanied minors were rescued, 10 of which were under 15 years of age and the youngest onboard being a six-month-old baby.

 

Malta’s emergency refugee services are already stretched as is, to the point that a number of migrant riots were organised amidst degrading conditions that the migrants were forced to live in once they arrive on the island.

What do you make of this latest development?

READ NEXT: A Classic Example Of The ‘Uglification’ Of Malta: ‘They Must Be Blind, Crazy, Or Bribed’ Says Head Of Employers’ Union

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK