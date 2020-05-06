Pregnant Women And Elderly People Advised Not To Shop Unless Necessary Despite Easing Of COVID-19 Measures

As Malta eases its COVID-19 measures, vulnerable people are still being advised to not go shopping unless absolutely necessary.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci reiterated her advice that elderly people and pregnant women should refrain from venturing outside or working inside retail stores.

“The legal notice is there to protect those who are vulnerable from any further complications. Our appeal is for vulnerable people to not go out unless absolutely necessary,” she said.

Earlier today, a pregnant woman informed Lovin Malta she felt she had been wronged when she was denied entry into a store despite no signposts that the store would not accept vulnerable people.

