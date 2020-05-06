د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Pregnant Women And Elderly People Advised Not To Shop Unless Necessary Despite Easing Of COVID-19 Measures

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

As Malta eases its COVID-19 measures, vulnerable people are still being advised to not go shopping unless absolutely necessary.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci reiterated her advice that elderly people and pregnant women should refrain from venturing outside or working inside retail stores.

“The legal notice is there to protect those who are vulnerable from any further complications. Our appeal is for vulnerable people to not go out unless absolutely necessary,” she said.

Earlier today, a pregnant woman informed Lovin Malta she felt she had been wronged when she was denied entry into a store despite no signposts that the store would not accept vulnerable people.

What do you make of this news?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus In Malta As Four More Recover

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK