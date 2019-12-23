Powercuts Reported All Over Malta In What Appears To Be Nationwide Blackout
Powercuts are being reported all across Malta and Gozo in what appears to be a nationwide blackout.
This is the second national blackout in a matter of weeks, with the country experiencing a powercut on 26th November.
On that occasion, Enemalta blamed the issue on a malfunctioning interconnector in Sicily.
Enemalta have since released a statement via their Facebook page, informing the public that while they identify the cause they would like to apologise for the inconvenience and will keep us updated with any further updates.