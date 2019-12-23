د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Powercuts Reported All Over Malta In What Appears To Be Nationwide Blackout

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Powercuts are being reported all across Malta and Gozo in what appears to be a nationwide blackout.

This is the second national blackout in a matter of weeks, with the country experiencing a powercut on 26th November.

On that occasion, Enemalta blamed the issue on a malfunctioning interconnector in Sicily.

Enemalta have since released a statement via their Facebook page, informing the public that while they identify the cause they would like to apologise for the inconvenience and will keep us updated with any further updates.

READ NEXT: 40-Year-Old Mosta Man Hospitalised After Being Hit By Car, 31-Year-Old Colombian Falls Three Floors In St Julian's

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK