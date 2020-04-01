Post-Covid Malta In A Single Platform: This Website Will Help You Adapt To The ‘New Normal’

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought local life as we know to a temporary halt. In the past month since the outbreak hit Malta, we’ve seen countless gestures of solidarity, from food donations for those fighting on the frontlines, to launched helplines to help cope with such uncertain times. What is certain however, is that in times of self-isolation and social distancing, community initiatives bring people together in ways beyond physical. MaltaTogether brings all these social initiatives and services into one place, through its interactive online platform.

The newly launched website already boasts over 200 local initiatives and with 18 categories, its your definite guide to everything online during lockdown and isolation. From online classes to accommodation, fitness to retail therapy, food deliveries, competitions and everything in-between, this page showcases the countless ways members of Malta’s community are ready to help in the ways they know best. “We need to get people busy, so they use this time to do fun things that they don’t normally get time to do, rather than sit there bored and fearful,” founder Mark Weingard says. The website also provides information on resources to deal with problems caused by COVID-19, through its guides to helplines, counselling, well-being, employment and business services.