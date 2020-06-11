Portomaso Business Tower Has Officially Been Dethroned As Malta’s Tallest Building
The Portomaso Business Tower, standing 23 floors (95m) high, has just been dethroned as the tallest building in Malta by the Mercury Towers, which are still under construction.
Built way back in 2001, the Portomaso Business Tower was Malta’s tallest high-rise for just under 20 years.
Currently, the Mecury House Tower stands 27 floors high. However, upon completion it is expected to amount to a whopping 31 floors.
The Mercury House Tower project was commissioned by J.Portelli projects and has been designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Amenities of the finalized project include a boutique hotel, retail and commercial areas, and an underground, 400-space car-park
80% of the apartments in the residential tower have allegedly already been snapped up by international investors.
Back in 2018, when the project was still in its early stages, Mercury House Tower was subjected to ample criticism by local environmentalists due to its impact on the skyline.