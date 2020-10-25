Pope Names Former Gozo Bishop Mario Grech As First Ever Gozitan Cardinal

د . إAEDSRر . س

A former Gozo Bishop has been named by Pope Francis as a new cardinal in what is a first for Gozitan priests.

Mario Grech has been chosen along with 13 other new cardinal and comes after reports that he had accepted a high-ranking job in the Vatican last year. He will be appointed on the 28th November.

The appointment comes after Grech’s appointment as the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, and after he stepped down as Gozo Bishop last month.

Aged 62, Grech had been appointed to head the Diocese of Gozo back in 2005.

Pope Francis personally approached Grech for his new role as cardinal, and he follows Prospero Grech, who passed away last December, as the only other Maltese cardinal to date.

