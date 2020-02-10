د . إAEDSRر . س

Pope Francis will be visiting Gozo during his first trip to the Maltese islands.

Gozitan bishop Mario Grech announced the news shortly after the date for the visit – 31st of May – was announced by President George Vella in a mass this morning.

President George Vella announcing the Papal visit earlier today

The Pope will be meeting with the Gozitan Church outside of the famous Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Għarb, Gozo.

More details of his highly-anticipated visit are expecting to be announced in the days to come.

This will be the fourth time a Pope has visited Malta and the first since 2010 when Francis’ predecessor Pope Benedict visited the islands.

