Pope Francis Set To Visit Malta ‘In The Coming Months’

Pope Francis is set to visit Malta in the coming months, TVM and Church news site have both reported.

Citing sources in the Vatican, TVM reported that the Pope has recently informed the Maltese government and Church that he plans to visit the island imminently. More details are set to be released in the coming days, perhaps on Monday, which is the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck.

This will be the fourth time a Pope has visited Malta and the first since 2010, when Francis’ predecessor Pope Benedict visited the islands.

