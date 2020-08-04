‘Political Parties Should Not Occupy TV Media Space’, Malta Chamber Of Commerce Proposes
Malta Chamber of Commerce (MCC) put forward a recommendation proposing that political parties should not occupy TV media space during a think tank exercise.
“The media sector feels that the Government has a strong hold on the sector due to its authoritative and commercial position,” the MCC said. “This somehow distorts the democratic picture which the sector strives to portray.”
The recommendations also proposed the establishment of transparent government advertising rules.
In light of this, the Malta Chamber of Commerce presented a number of proposals which will ensure transparency and a level playing field in local media. These also include:
- Transparent Government advertising rules, free media from indirect obligations
- Telecoms eager to invest in future tech infrastructure subject to a concrete long-term Government vision
- Wellbeing of society driving the economy, ready to promote the concept
- National broadcaster to support more effectively the film industry
- Events devastation risk support for qualitative activity commitments
These recommendations come days after Lovin Malta’s latest Kaxxaturi episode, which is looking to mount a court case aimed at bringing an end to party-owned TV stations.
The episode also explains how the stations breach the fundamental right to freedom of information, which encompasses the right to receive and impart information which is truthful and which reflects a plurality of opinions.
A fundraiser has been set up to cover the basic legal expenses stemming from such a case. As of yet, a total of €4,800 has been donated, surpassing the initial target of €3,500 in just over 24 hours.