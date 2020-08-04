‘Political Parties Should Not Occupy TV Media Space’, Malta Chamber Of Commerce Proposes

Malta Chamber of Commerce (MCC) put forward a recommendation proposing that political parties should not occupy TV media space during a think tank exercise.

“The media sector feels that the Government has a strong hold on the sector due to its authoritative and commercial position,” the MCC said. “This somehow distorts the democratic picture which the sector strives to portray.”

The recommendations also proposed the establishment of transparent government advertising rules.

In light of this, the Malta Chamber of Commerce presented a number of proposals which will ensure transparency and a level playing field in local media. These also include:

Transparent Government advertising rules, free media from indirect obligations

Telecoms eager to invest in future tech infrastructure subject to a concrete long-term Government vision

Wellbeing of society driving the economy, ready to promote the concept

National broadcaster to support more effectively the film industry

Events devastation risk support for qualitative activity commitments

These recommendations come days after Lovin Malta’s latest Kaxxaturi episode, which is looking to mount a court case aimed at bringing an end to party-owned TV stations.