Police To Press Charges Against Ryan Fenech Over Viral Video

Police have confirmed they will press charges against Ryan Fenech over a viral video in which he criticised African migrants after his parents were allegedly attacked by a migrant while walking in Buġibba.

“The police reiterate that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right in a democratic society, such freedoms do not permit a violation of the law,” a spokesperson for the police told Lovin Malta.

“These rights also include the right not to be insulted or exposed to contempt because of race, creed, national or ethnic origin or any other characteristics protected by law.”

“The police is investigating a video that has been uploaded on Facebook and has also spoken with the person who uploaded the mentioned video. Charges against the person will be issued in due course.”

Fenech was catapulted into the spotlight this week when he uploaded a 17-minute video where he emotionally laments how unsafe Malta has become, both for his elderly parents as well as for his children.

In the video, he spoke disparagingly about migrants, warning he will respond with violence if they attack his family.

The video was viewed over 200,000 times and was shared over 4,000 times before it was deleted.

It also sparked a discussion about the migration situation in Malta, with some people praising him for expressing their concerns and others calling him out for racism.

What do you make of this latest development?