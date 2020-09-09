Police Sergeant Who Celebrated Caruana Galizia’s Murder Still On Payroll Despite Never Turning Up For Disciplinary Sittings

Ramon Mifsud, the police officer who celebrated Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination on social media, is still on the force receiving half-pay almost three years later despite never even turning up for disciplinary sittings.

On 16th October 2017, just hours after the murder, police sergeant Ramon Mifsud wrote:

“What goes around comes around, cow dung! Feeling happy :)”

He was suspended the next day on half-pay and was instantly investigated by the Public Service Commission. Leading figures in the country were quick to condemn his comments, but almost three years later, nothing has happened.

Under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi, former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar confirmed to the public inquiry into the murder that Mifsud remained on half-pay, as of the end of his tenure as police commissioner.