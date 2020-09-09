Police Sergeant Who Celebrated Caruana Galizia’s Murder Still On Payroll Despite Never Turning Up For Disciplinary Sittings
Ramon Mifsud, the police officer who celebrated Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination on social media, is still on the force receiving half-pay almost three years later despite never even turning up for disciplinary sittings.
On 16th October 2017, just hours after the murder, police sergeant Ramon Mifsud wrote:
“What goes around comes around, cow dung! Feeling happy :)”
He was suspended the next day on half-pay and was instantly investigated by the Public Service Commission. Leading figures in the country were quick to condemn his comments, but almost three years later, nothing has happened.
Under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi, former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar confirmed to the public inquiry into the murder that Mifsud remained on half-pay, as of the end of his tenure as police commissioner.
“We are not like the army. An officer cannot be dismissed. But I took immediate action. I appointed a board, chaired by Antoine Casha and including two other members. I told them of the charges against Mifsud, and I immediately suspended him.”
“But whenever it was time for the case to be heard, Mifsud did not show up. He was put on half-pay and remained so until I left,” he said.
Lovin Malta is informed that disciplinary action against Mifsud was still pending, with his fate being put on hold for “medical reasons”.
It remains to be seen whether newly-appointed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa will rectify this issue.
