د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Police Search On For Missing 15-Year-Old Maltese Girl Shakira Degabriele

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Malta police force have put out an urgent public call to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of Shakira Degabriele.

Shakira, who is 15-years-old, has been reported missing to the police. She has reportedly changed the colour of her hair from the below image.

Shakira Degabriele

Shakira Degabriele

Anyone who has any information on Shakira’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police.

You can contact the police confidentially by calling 21 224001/119 or going to your local police station.

Share this story to help find Shakira!

READ NEXT: With A Population Similar To Malta's, Luxembourg Plans To Test The Entire Nation For COVID-19 In One Month

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK