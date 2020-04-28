Police Search On For Missing 15-Year-Old Maltese Girl Shakira Degabriele
The Malta police force have put out an urgent public call to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of Shakira Degabriele.
Shakira, who is 15-years-old, has been reported missing to the police. She has reportedly changed the colour of her hair from the below image.
Anyone who has any information on Shakira’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police.
You can contact the police confidentially by calling 21 224001/119 or going to your local police station.