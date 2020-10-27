د . إAEDSRر . س

Police Request Public’s Assistance To Find Elderly Maltese Woman Last Seen In Gżira

The Malta Police Force has asked for the public’s assistance in finding an elderly Maltese woman who has gone missing.

77-year-old Imelda Maria Frendo, who lives in Qawra, has been reported missing to the police. She was last seen in Gżira.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the police, even anonymously.

You can contact the police by calling 21224001/119 or going to your nearest police station.

