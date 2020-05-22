Police Motorcyclists Wanted To Charge PN MP But Were Discouraged By Senior Police Close To Labour

Two traffic policemen who wanted to press dangerous driving charges against Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina last June were discouraged from doing so by senior police officers, one of whom is a well-known Labour Party sympathiser, Lovin Malta is informed.

Aquilina, who is the Nationalist Party’s spokesman on good governance, was filmed apparently running a red light, disobeying police orders and driving dangerously around two police motorcyclists who were escorting diplomat vehicles. The incident took place on June 3rd 2019.

It took almost an entire year for the incident to be made public. The footage was only published last week by the Labour Party’s TV station on a programme hosted by presenter Karl Stagno Navarra, who said he also reported Aquilina to the Standards Commissioner.

Now, sources have told Lovin Malta that the two police officers involved felt their lives were endangered by Aquilina’s actions and had filed a police report hoping for charges to be brought against him.

However, they were discouraged from pursuing the matter by senior police staff, at least one of whom is well known within the police corps as being very close to Labour.

The police officers could not understand why this Labourite police officer was so intent on protecting Aquilina, sources said.

This has prompted fears that the video was used to blackmail Aquilina rather than for the issue to be properly investigated.

Sources told Lovin Malta it was not uncommon for senior officers to sometimes tell traffic officers to forgive MPs. However, in this case, the officers were frustrated because this was not a normal fine for something like bad parking but an incident in which the lives of police officers was put at risk.

Interestingly, back in 2014, now Education Minister Owen Bonnici had faced police charges but was acquitted over a negligent driving incident.

In a statement issued after the publication of the video, Aquilina claimed that “a very senior police officer”, with the blessing of Prime Minister Robert Abela, was attempting to blackmail him to stop talking about corruption by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his right-hand men Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.