Police Investigating Noose Found Outside Malta Law Courts Hours Before Theuma’s Suicide Attempt

Police are investigating a hangman’s noose that was found by the law courts yesterday morning, hours before Melvin Theuma was stabbed at home in a suspected attempted suicide.

A photo uploaded to Facebook by lawyer Gianluca Cappitta shows the noose hanging from a metal sign towards the left side of the Courts of Justice. Cappitta said the message this noose was intended to convey was clear.

Several people drew parallels between the incident and Theuma’s stabbing.