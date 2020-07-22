Police Investigating Noose Found Outside Malta Law Courts Hours Before Theuma’s Suicide Attempt

د . إAEDSRر . س

Police are investigating a hangman’s noose that was found by the law courts yesterday morning, hours before Melvin Theuma was stabbed at home in a suspected attempted suicide.

A photo uploaded to Facebook by lawyer Gianluca Cappitta shows the noose hanging from a metal sign towards the left side of the Courts of Justice. Cappitta said the message this noose was intended to convey was clear.

Several people drew parallels between the incident and Theuma’s stabbing.

The photo was taken Tuesday morning, well before Theuma’s alleged suicide attempt.

The noose was removed by government employees early on Wednesday morning. Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa confirmed at a press conference this morning that the incident is being investigated by the police.

