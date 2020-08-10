Police Investigating Activists Who Raised Middle Fingers During Black Lives Matter Protest In Valletta

Two women are under police investigation after raising their middle fingers at a crowd of Maltese patriots during the Black Lives Matter protest last June.

The investigation was launched after two anti irregular migration activists, Raymond Ambrogio and Noel Apap, filed a police complaint against the two Black Lives Matter activists.

Only last month, it was confirmed that a man who was seen making a Nazi salute during a counter protest to the Black Lives Matter protest was to be charged in court.

Earlier this month, Ambrogio – who was part of the Maltese patriots crowd during the protest – took to Facebook to provide his version of what took place during the demonstration.

“They showed their middle fingers as a symbol of hatred against Maltese patriots,” Ambrogio said. “This happened as we were shouting ‘Malta is for the Maltese’.”

Following Ambrogio’s allegations, police confirmed that the complaint was indeed filed and that the case is being investigated.

Ambrogio’s post stirred up a number of reactions from other Maltese people, with one commenter alleging that he contacted the employer of one of the activists to inform him of her actions.

