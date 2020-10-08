Police Hunt For Masked Man After Armed Robbery In St. Paul’s Bay Shop

A robbery by a masked, armed man took place yesterday evening in a St. Paul’s Bay grocery shop.

According to police, the crime took place at 6.45 pm on Triq il-Ħallel.

The suspect was allegedly masked and carried a sharp and pointed weapon. He entered the shop and demanded money from a 25-year old Hungarian cashier.

After he took the money, the thief stole ten packs of cigarettes and fled the scene.

No one was injured in the accident.

A magisterial inquiry was opened into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

