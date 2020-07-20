د . إAEDSRر . س

Police Have Back-Up Of Ex-Commissioner’s Computer Data: Minister Says Practice Of Taking Hard-Drives On Resignation Must End

Malta’s police do have a back-up of former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar’s hard drive and computer data, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has revealed.

Camilleri’s statement came in reply to a parliamentary question from Jason Azzopardi after it emerged that Cutajar was able to take the hard disk of his personal computer when he resigned as his predecessors had done.

“I have to say that this is a practice that I believe needs to change.”

“At the same time, I am informed that there is an automatic back up of these folders. In this case, the back-up was kept, including emails, and is in the position of the police,” Camilleri said.

Cutajar has been revealed to be a potential leak in the investigations into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Cutajar has confirmed that he met with a close associate of the state witness to inquire about potential recordings but insists there was no wrongdoing.

The incident is currently subject to a magisterial inquiry. A government consultancy handed to Cutajar after his removal has been rescinded pending investigation.

