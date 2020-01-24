Police Find No Grounds For Investigation Into Former Times Of Malta Director After Junior Minister’s Accusation

Police have decided against opening a criminal investigation into former Times of Malta managing director Adrian Hillman after finding no criminal grounds to accusations levelled against him by parliamentary secretary Clayton Bartolo.

“Kindly note that the Malta Police Force had contacted the relevant authorities to see if the case merits a Police investigation,” a spokesperson for the police told Lovin Malta. “After receiving all necessary information, it was established that this case does not involve any misappropriation of funds or any other criminal offence. In view of such facts, the Police are not involved in this case.”

Last night, Bartolo, recently appointed parliamentary secretary for financial services and the digital economy, announced that he had ordered Hillman’s dismissal from a consultancy position with the Malta Gaming Authority.