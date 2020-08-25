Police Establish Theft As Most Likely Motive Behind Sliema Double Homicide

Following today’s Floriana raid and arrest of a prime suspect Daniel Muka, an Albanian national, police are considering theft to be a main motive behind the horrific double homicide in Sliema last week.

Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered in their home on Locker Street, Sliema at around 10.15 pm last Tuesday. Security footage from the scene found that three people entered the premises, shot six bullets and left within four minutes in a stolen, white Volkswagen.

In a police press conference, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’ explained that some of the gold inside the couples house could have been stolen while police found other items in the stolen car that were taken from the Sliema residence.

A theft case has subsequently been opened.

Yesterday, the stolen, white Volkswagen, suspected to be the getaway vehicle for the suspects was found in St. Luke’s Hospital parking lot.

Inside, police found clothes, stolen items from the victims’ house as well as a sophisticated device that can disrupt mobile and radio frequencies and even security cameras. A replica of AK47 and Thompson gun replica were also seized.

The original number plate on the vehicle was also found inside, together with stolen license plates from a car parked in Paceville.

Earlier today, police raided a house off Triq San Frangisk in Floriana, where Daniel Muka was arrested and a potential murder weapon seized after a tense shoot-off with police.

Another unnamed Maltese national is being held in police custody as a possible accomplice in hiding Muka.

Muka, the prime suspect, is one of two brothers charged with the violent heist of Diamonds International in 2018. Around €330,000 worth of items were stolen, and several officers were seriously injured.

Gafa’ said that police were watching the Albanian national since he breached his bail conditions by not turning up to the assigned police station by court order.

What do you make of these developments?