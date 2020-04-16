Police Disperse Crowd Of Bikers Near Naxxar Cemetery, Don’t Say Whether Fines Were Given

د . إAEDSRر . س

Police dispersed a crowd of bikers outside a cemetery in Naxxar earlier today but didn’t confirm whether they issued them fines. 

The crowd was allegedly gathered for the funeral of a biker. 

Questioned by Lovin Malta, a police spokesperson confirmed that police were on the scene to break up the crowd, but didn’t answer when asked whether the people were fined for breaching the limit of three people per group. According to a law introduced to combat the spread of COVID-19, people who gather in public in groups of four or more are liable to €100 fines. 

Health inspectors were also on the scene. 

 

