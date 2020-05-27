Police Deny Calling Pastizziposting Admin To Pull Tiktok Police Video

A Tiktok video featuring a policewoman doing a viral dance made its rounds on social media, recently featuring in a meme after the widely condemned Floriana football celebrations.

The meme was posted to Pastizziposting, a local Facebook group with over 24,000 members. Neil Buhagiar, the group’s administrator, told Times of Malta that he received a phone call from someone claiming to be a policewoman to remove the video immediately or the group would face action by the police.

An officer has since questioned why the police force is allegedly calling social media pages to remove the video following page admins taking to Facebook to say they were being ordered to.

“Are we in North Korea? This is 2020, not 19whatever. I can’t believe this, it’s never a dull moment with the force,” he told Lovin Malta.

“How is the police force calling people and asking them to remove the video? It isn’t obscene, it’s clearly humorous.”

However, police have denied giving any orders to remove the video from social media.

They also affirmed that an investigation is underway to determine if an official abused their position ultra vires and will be taking necessary action if so.

“The Police make it clear that it did not make contact or give orders to anyone except the constable to remove the video from all social media platforms,” they wrote in a statement.

“An investigation into this has been opened. If the investigation finds that an official has abused their position and did make contact with a person or people to remove the video, we will take action against them.”

