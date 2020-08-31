‘Police Confirmed On The Record That I Wasn’t Being Investigated,’ Joseph Muscat Says

“Police confirmed ‘on the record’ that I am not being investigated, and that I was called because of allegations that were made in one of the statements that was given,” the former Prime Minister said in a Facebook post.

“I am informed that it is common practice that this warning is given during such a procedure. I answered all the questions posed by police, which clearly opposed the contents of the statement that was given.”

Inspector Kurt Zahra confirmed that Muscat was interrogated “under caution” in court earlier this morning.

This means that Muscat was warned that he could be subject to investigation over the case and is a formal warning that Muscat can refuse to answer questions if he fears he could incriminate himself.

Muscat was interrogated on 21st August, however, after the interrogation, he insisted that he was not under investigation.

“All of this can be independently verified because police recorded the conversation,” Muscat continued.

