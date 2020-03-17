Police Confirm Discovery Of Body In Several Plastic Bags In Santa Luċija Apartment

Police have confirmed a gruesome discovery of a body placed in several plastic bags in a Santa Luċija apartment this afternoon.

The victim, who was discovered by investigators at 4pm today, cannot as yet be identified, even by gender. The body was discovered in the bathroom of the apartment.

The person, according to police, was covered with several bags from “head-to-toe”.

Residents in the area have said that the person who lives in the apartment had not been seen for the last four days. It is not yet confirmed whether the victim is the missing resident.

There are no suspects as of yet.

Residents also described a foul stench emanating from the apartment in recent days.

The smell is what brought police to investigate the block of apartments in the Misraħ Dorell area of Santa Luċija. Residents had called up the police to complain about the smell at 2:30pm this afternoon.

The cadaver has since been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for an autopsy.

Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud, police officers, as well as members of the investigation department, are on the scene to figure out what led to the discovery.