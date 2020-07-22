Police Commissioner To Address Press Conference At 9:30am – Follow It Live Here

Malta’s Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa will be addressing a press conference today at 9.30am.

The announcement comes hours after state witness Melvin Theuma was hospitalised after a suicide attempt last night.

Sources and reports suggest he is in critical condition.

Theuma is the middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and has been granted a presidential pardon on condition he reveals all he knows about the case.

Lovin Malta will be live streaming the press conference here starting at 9.30 am