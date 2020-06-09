Police Commissioner Candidate Left ‘Stunned’ By ‘Disrespect’ After Being Left In Dark Over Selection

A police commissioner candidate has reacted to the fact that he only found out who the official government nominee was through the media, and not the proper channels.

“I’m posting this message this morning instead of last night, I spent the day waiting for some sort of email or official communication, but I received nothing,” former police union chief Sandro Camilleri said.

“What I know, I found out like you from the media. In fact, I’m still stunned at the disrespect, it is something I never expected.”

Camilleri was reacting after current police force CEO Angelo Gafa was named the government’s nominee to become next commissioner. Camilleri, like the other candidates, was apparently not informed prior.

“Even in light of this, I want to thank everybody who until last night hadn’t stopped sending me messages and phone calls expressing their disappointment and encouraging me.”