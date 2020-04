With rising concerns that people would flood to the beach in their droves amid a COVID-19 pandemic, few would have suspected that one person would have taken their car onto the sand itself.

In a post published by One News, Xaghra Mayor Christian Zammit uploaded a photo of one VW Polo sitting on the iconic red sand of Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo.

Zammit immediately reported the incident to the police who took action.