Police Call 2.30pm Press Conference Over Sliema Double Murder

Malta’s police force has called a 2.30pm press conference to provide the latest updates on the shocking double murder in Sliema late last night.

At roughly 10.30pm last night, members of the Police’s Rapid Intervention Unit rushed to the scene following reports of gunshots at the residence, they found the two men dead on the first and second floors of the house.

The victims have since been identified as Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski.

Reports have emerged that CCTV footage allegedly captured three men fleeing the site and escaping in a white car.

No one has yet been taken in police custody related to this case, and it seems like the perpetrators are still at large. The Police has therefore made an urgent appeal for anyone who might have any sort of information on the case to reach out.

There have been suggestions that it could be part of an attempted burglary. However, sources have said that it is far too early to say and there are indications that there was no sign of forced entry.

A motive behind the murder is still unknown and hopefully many of the murky details will be cleared up in the police press conference.

