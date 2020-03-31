Police Begin To Patrol Malta’s Streets And Break Up Public Gatherings To Help Contain Spread Of COVID-19

The Malta Police Force spared no time taking to the streets this morning and breaking up public gatherings of more than three people as part of new COVID-19 preventative measures.

Inspections started early this morning as officers patrolled the streets of Malta now wielding the power to break up public gatherings and dish out €100 in connection with Legal Notice 113 of 2020.

“Inspections are set to continue throughout the day across Malta and Gozo,” the Malta Police Force said on Facebook.

The legal notice came into effect yesterday and does not apply to members of the same family who live in the same household, who will be able to be out in public together.

Each person in the group will receive the €100 fine. If you are ten people, for example, the total fine will be €1,000.

The decision comes after a weekend where several groups were spotted out in public, either enjoying weekend walks, picnics, and other outdoor activities.

Earlier today, Malta confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19, most of which contracted the virus due to local transmission.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

