Police Bail Granted To Four People Who Were Arrested Following Fatal Ħamrun Collapse

Four people linked to the fatal collapse of a residence in Ħamrun which claimed the life of Miriam Pace have been released on police bail.

In a statement, the police confirmed that two others remain under arrest.

None of the six have been charged with any crime. The 48-hour rule means that investigators were required to let them go.

The site’s architect Roderick Camilleri, the site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation and demolition contractor Ludwig Dimech, were among the six arrested.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Miriam Pace was killed when her house in Ħamrun collapsed as a result of works at the ongoing construction site.

Camilleri, who is also a shareholder in the development and the author of the risk-assessing method statement, had declared that a collapse of nearby buildings was “minimal”.

The Ħamrun construction site is owned by a development consortium, MCZMC Developers Limited. The company is made up of Malcolm Mallia, Matthias Mallia, Elton Joseph Caruana, Amanda Muscat, Christopher Zarb, Simon Zarb, and the construction site’s architect Roderick Camilleri.

Mallia is also a council member of the MDA. He has since been suspended from his role.