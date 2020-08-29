د . إAEDSRر . س

Police Arrest Two Mqabba Youths For Alleged Drug Trafficking, Seize Substances Believed To Be Cocaine And Cannabis

Malta Drug Squad arrested two youths following a police operation last night.

After several days of observation, police intercepted a vehicle in Marsaskala driven by a 26-year-old man from Mqabba. A 17-year-old teenage boy, also from Mqabba, was riding passenger.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found several packages of substances believed to be cannabis and cocaine, as well as several items related to drug trafficking.

Moreover, further investigations revealed that the driver of the car did not have a license and insurance.

The youths were arrested on the spot and taken to police headquarters for further questioning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

