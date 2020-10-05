Police Arrest Syrian Man Suspected Of Last Night’s Bloody Fgura Stabbing

Malta police have arrested a Syrian man in connection with a stabbing in Fgura last night.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar when officers were informed of an argument that occurred close to a police station and ended with blood being spotted on the floor.

It was later revealed that a 24-year-old Syrian was rushed to hospital where he was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Earlier today, police arrested another Syrian man, believed to be the aggressor in the incident.

What do you make of this? Let us know below