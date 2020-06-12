Police Arrest Four And Seize Cash And Five Kilos Of Cannabis In Mosta Drug Raid
Four people were arrested under suspicion of drug trafficking in Mosta, with the police seizing five kilograms of cannabis and €10,000.
The arrests happened on Thursday, after the police spent several weeks monitoring a garage at Triq il-Buffula l-Ħamra in Mosta, where the drugs were eventually discovered.
The arrested individuals include a 46-year old man and a 36-year old man residing in Mosta, a 22-year old Russian woman resident of Siġġiewi, and a 58-year old woman who owned the vehicle in which the cannabis was found. The 58-year old also resided in a house connected to the garage in question.
The inquiry into this case is being led by Magistrate Dr Donatella Frendo Dimech.
Police investigations are ongoing.