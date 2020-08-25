Police Arrest At Least One Suspect Over Sliema Double Murder

One person has been arrested in relation to the double murder in Sliema last week.

Earlier today, police raided a Floriana hideout on Triq San Frangisk and apprehended an Albanian man believed to be connected to the murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, according to TVM.

A Maltese man was also reportedly detained and is believed to be an accomplice in the crime.

A murder weapon that was allegedly used in the killing was also found at the Floriana hideout.

It is believed that evidence from the stolen car used in the double murder led police to the suspects.

The car, a Volkswagen Tiguan, was found in St. Luke’s Hospital parking lot yesterday along with a sophisticated device to disrupt mobile and radio wave frequencies.

The development comes one week after Pandolfino and Maciejowski were shot dead in their Sliema resident on Locker Street.

While there have been suggestions that it could be part of an attempted burglary, sources have claimed that jewellery on both men was not stolen.

Feature Image: TVM

More details to come