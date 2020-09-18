Police Arrest 27 Migrants Over Ħal Safi Riot That Left Two Officers With Grievous Injuries

Police have arrested 27 migrants over a riot which erupted inside the Ħal Safi detention centre.

Five of the men were arrested after escaping from the centre at roughly 2am. One of them suffered grievous injuries in the struggle.

When police, AFM officers, and others arrived on the scene, the situation quickly went out of control, with a group off migrants flinging rocks in their direction.

Seven police officers from the RIU reaction was injured. Two other police officers were taken to the hospital and are suffering from grievous injuries.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that the residents who were causing trouble within the centre were recently ordered to return back to their respective countries.

Tensions have been rising in Malta’s detention and open centres, with protests and riots becoming regular.

Recently, a Sudanese resident of the Ħal Far closed centre died trying to escape.

The issue surrounding migration has gathered steam in Malta with a petition calling for an end to allegation migration garnering more than 40,000 signatures. Mayors across Malta have also flagged issues with a lack of a long-term plan.

According to the UN’s refugee agency in Malta, a total of 1,699 people were rescued at sea and disembarked in the country throughout the first six months of 2020.

This translates to a 33% increase in arrivals when comparing figures of the same period last year, despite Malta’s closure of ports from April to June to fight COVID-19.

