Police Are Analysing Floriana FC Celebrations Footage To Determine Who Should Be Fined

The police force has gathered footage of the celebrations that went down Monday night near the Granaries to determine who should be fined for breaking social distancing laws.

A large group of people gathered after Floriana FC were named Premier League champions. Fans hugged, sang and gathered atop cars together as they celebrated winning the league for the first time in nearly three decades.

A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry told TVM that fines can be given retroactively. Current rules dictate that anyone found gathering in a group of more than six people should be fined €100.

The celebrations were widely criticised by front liners, celebrities and economic institutions. Police had refused to say whether anyone had been fined – however, now that it has been revealed that they are investigating footage to determine who broke the rules, fines may soon be issued in the future.

They are also investigating an incident where a sound system was set up, momentarily blocking traffic in Triq Sarria near the Granaries.

