Police And CPRD Operation Underway To Retrieve Person Who Fell Into Marsa Creek

A joint operation is currently underway to retrieve a person who has fallen in the Marsa Creek.

Police officers, members of the Civil Protection Department as well as an ambulance were on scene near Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa this morning at around 11:20am.

The person, who is believed to be a male, was seen in the water and an operation was being carried out to retrieve him, a police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta.

It is as yet unknown what condition the person is in, what nationality he is or how he got there in the first place.

