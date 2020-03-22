Police And CPRD Operation Underway To Retrieve Person Who Fell Into Marsa Creek
A joint operation is currently underway to retrieve a person who has fallen in the Marsa Creek.
Police officers, members of the Civil Protection Department as well as an ambulance were on scene near Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa this morning at around 11:20am.
The person, who is believed to be a male, was seen in the water and an operation was being carried out to retrieve him, a police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta.