Poland Just Regressed Its Strict Abortion Laws, But They’re Still More Liberal Than Malta’s Full Ban

Poland’s top courts have regressed its already strict abortions laws, ruling that terminating pregnancies in the case of foetal defects is unconstitutional.

The Eastern European state already had some of the strictest abortion laws worldwide, but even with this latest restriction, their laws are more liberal than the complete abortion ban that exists in Malta.

This is because pregnancy terminations in Poland are allowed in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s health is at risk. There are no such exceptions for pregnant people in Malta.

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights said the decision made it a “sad day for women’s rights”.