PN’s Youth Wing Will Face Disciplinary Proceedings Over Anti-Delia Statement

MŻPN, the Nationalist Party’s youth wing, will face disciplinary proceedings for joining in calls for a change in party leadership while pressure continues to grow against embattled leader Adrian Delia.

Secretary-General Francis Zammit Dimech confirmed that the proceedings will begin beneath a social media post on a private PN group. Sources said that Zammit Dimech was acting expressly on the orders of Delia.

It is as yet unclear what action MŻPN members could face, but sources said it was clear that Delia does not want certain individuals around.

Proceedings were called after MŻPN released a statement and video explaining that it was its duty to advocate for a strong Opposition in the country.

“With determination and conviction, we need to bring the party back to its feet, so we can drive the party towards being an Opposition which truly serves as a shield for the people”

“Today, the PN has a decision to make. The choice is without a doubt a difficult one, but it will define our future,” MZPN said.

This is not the first time, MŻPN has spoken out against Delia, calling for a change of leadership back in February 2020. The latest statement did attract some criticism from a couple of MŻPN members.

However, Delia has so now lost confidence votes in the PN parliamentary group and the PN executive committee. He has vowed to stay on, insisting it was the tesserati who voted him into the role.

The executive committee will meet this Thursday to discuss a way forward. Delia has hinted he is considering a fresh confidence vote before the general council, saying that if he loses there he would step down.