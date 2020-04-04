PN Set To Announce Major Reshuffle Of Shadow Cabinet

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Nationalist Party is bracing itself for a major reshuffle, with Leader Adrian Delia hinting that the changes could be announced later on today.

Speaking on NET FM, Delia explained that his new shadow cabinet was not simply a cosmetic change, but rather an attempt to give wider remits to what were traditional portfolios.

The PN’s parliamentary group has seen significant shifts in the last year. MP David Stellini stepped down in 2019, while Marthese Portelli and Simon Busuttil left their posts during the last few months. Busuttil has taken up a Brussels post, while Portelli has controversially joined the developers’ lobby.

The three have been replaced by Kevin Cutajar, Ivan Bartolo, and David Thake. Thake and Bartolo are well-known critics of Delia, it remains to be seen whether they will be brought into the fold.

 

